HUNTINGTON — Another summer means another season of local produce to be sold in farmers markets across the Tri-State.
For a farmer like Bob Walters of R&D Produce, summer farmers markets are the time to step out of retirement to sell locally grown peaches, watermelons, apples and more. To most, he is simply called “Farmer Bob.”
Walters is based outside of Proctorville, Ohio, and in addition to fruits and veggies, he sells apple butter, candy and other canned items.
Walters says business has been mediocre so far this season but believes when July brings peppers and sweet corn, business will pick up.
“You got to be good to them,” Walters said about his treatment of customers. Walters said he takes just a small profit to try and keep his products as easy to buy as possible for most people.
Walters plans on being at Pullman Square every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Wayne County, the Ceredo Farmers Market will be in full swing beginning Friday, June 17, and will feature locally grown and produced products.
Featured farms will include Rocky Knob Farm, Spruce Creek Farm, Greenbrier Farm and more.
Jason Ekers, owner of Rocky Knob Farm, said he is looking forward to getting out and selling to the public.
“We love providing the C-K area and Wayne County with locally grown produce,” he said.
Ekers said with inflation of prices, it’s been a rough start to the growing season.
He said fertilizer costs have more than tripled, fuel costs have trended upward — hitting almost $5 recently — and seed is both hard to find and more expensive.
“We’re blessed and love what we do,” he added.
The Ceredo Farmers Market will be open beginning June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until October.
Other farmers markets in the region include:
- The Central City Farmers Market, 55 14th St. W. Rear, Huntington, will be open beginning June 25 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or whenever they sell out, through September.
- The Barboursville Farmers Market, 6501 Farmdale Road, Barboursville, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. from June through September.
- Wayne County Co-op, 37545 W.Va. 152, Dunlow, is open from May to October daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Putnam County Farmers Market, 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane, is open from May to October every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Ironton Farmers Market is located at Market Square on 2nd Street in downtown Ironton and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of October.
- The Boyd County Farmers Market is across U.S. 60 from Camp Landing at the King’s Daughters Medical Center Cedar Knoll Family Care Center on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October.