HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has reappointed Patrick Farrell and Shawn Ball to the Marshall University Board of Governors.
Farrell, of Huntington, is owner and president of Service Pump and Supply. He was re-elected by board members to serve as chairman.
Ball, of Raleigh County, is the owner of car dealerships in Barboursville, Charleston and Beckley.
Board terms are for four years.
Former Thundering Herd quarterback Chad Pennington was appointed last week to replace James Farley. Farley, of Cincinnati, had served on the board since June 2017. He is the president of Nursing Care Management of America.
Pennington, head football coach and athletic director at Sayre School in Lexington, Kentucky, was a Rhodes Scholar finalist as a senior and also a finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He played at Marshall from 1995 through 1999 and was a 2010 inductee into the university’s sports hall of fame.
Pennington was a two-time winner of the Cam Henderson Award as Marshall’s premier student-athlete and was the National Football Foundation’s scholar athlete of the year in 1999.
Pennington led the Herd to a 13-0 record and No. 10 national ranking in 1999 before being selected by the New York Jets in the first round, 18th overall, of the NFL Draft. In 11 NFL seasons, eight with the Jets and three with the Miami Dolphins, Pennington completed 1,632 of 2,471 passes for 17,823 yards and 102 touchdowns, with 64 interceptions. His 66% completion percentage is fifth in NFL history.
Twice, Pennington was named NFL comeback player of the year.
Pennington’s son Cole, a rising senior quarterback at Sayre, committed to Marshall last week.