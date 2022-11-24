The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FarrellGifttoCenterforBusinessandInnovation_2022.JPG

From left are Lance West, Avi Mukherjee, Tamela Farrell, Michael Farrell and Ron Area.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Michael J. Farrell and Tamela J. Farrell have pledged $100,000 in support of the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall University.

“We, as a couple, feel the need to invest in our community and we do it through many different avenues, but the university has always been the one that we felt most passionate about,” Michael Farrell said in a news release from the Marshall University Foundation.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.