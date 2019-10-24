BARBOURSVILLE — The Kanawha Obedience Training Club’s American Kennel Club-licensed FAST CAT event, in its second year, is set for this weekend, Oct. 25, 26 and 27, at Barboursville Park.
Up to 125 dogs will compete each day to earn points toward their FAST CAT titles. Earning an AKC title represents a dog’s superior abilities or it can be sought for personal satisfaction. Or both.
“We are delighted to welcome spectators to KOTC’s second annual FAST CAT event in Barboursville,” said Cindy McKee, secretary of Kanawha Obedience Training Club, in a release. “Not only is this a fun activity for families to watch, but it is a great way to learn about getting started in AKC dog sports. This sport is fun for dogs, and it doesn’t require special training. Prey drive kicks in for most dogs, and they run their hearts out.”
FAST CAT — which stands for Coursing Ability Test — is a timed 100-yard dash in which dogs run one at a time, chasing a lure. According to one AKC official, “The FAST CAT provides a terrific opportunity to introduce new participants to the world of AKC sports as one of the few events where all that is needed to compete is a dog’s natural instincts.”
KOTC will have two runs each day starting at 9 a.m. and running through the afternoon. Following the runs on Friday and Saturday, practice runs will be offered for $5 so owners can see if their dog has the prey drive needed to compete in FAST CAT. Dogs of all types love to run, and most catch on quickly especially after watching the other dogs chase the lure.
If a dog is registered with AKC, it’s still possible to enter. KOTC will accept same-day entries. More information and the entry form can be found at www.kanawhaotc.com.
Any dog over 12 months old, in good physical and mental condition and registered with AKC can enter, and any dog can be registered with AKC. This includes mixed breeds as well as unregistered purebreds.
Connie Miller of Grace Food Pantry of Huntington will be there all three days providing breakfast and lunch entrees. All proceeds will go toward feeding needy children, veterans and domestic violence victims in Huntington. Several vendors of dog-related products or services also will be present. Michael Todd of Michael Todd Photography of Huntington will be taking professional photos of the runs.
Spectators and their well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. There is no admission fee.