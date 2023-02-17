Suspects Malik Hawk, left, Demarquis Patterson, center, and Lawrence Foye, right, charged in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of Christopher Johnson, attend their preliminary hearing on Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Detective Brandon Adkins answers questions during the preliminary hearing for three of four suspects charged in connection to the Nov. 30 murder of Christopher Johnson on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A grand jury will hear the case of three men accused of taking part in the murder of a Huntington resident in November 2022.
Cabell County Magistrate Danne Vance ruled Thursday in a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for charges of first-degree murder against Malik Hawk, 25, of Charleston; Lawrence Foye, 37, of St. Albans; and Demarquis Patterson, 19, of Charleston; in the murder of 40-year-old Christopher Johnson on Nov. 30.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9th Avenue and 18th Street after 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and found Johnson had been shot. Johnson was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
Huntington Police Detectives identified Hawk, Foye, Patterson and Daughtery as the suspects in Johnson’s murder.
Hawk, Foye and Patterson were arrested Jan. 27. Authorities are attempting to locate Daughtery, who also has an active murder warrant for his arrest.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Payton Smith said the state had probable cause from a cooperating witness who identified the individuals and gave details of the defendants reportedly coming to Huntington from out-of-town, meeting with and later shooting Johnson.
“The state asserts that we’ve at least established probable cause to believe that they have as on November 30, 2022, in the vicinity of 18th Street and Artisan Avenue, we have a cooperating witness that places all of them at the scene that’s in Cabell County,” Smith said.
“And we have detailed descriptions from that witness corroborated by other events that indicate that these individuals planned their attack, traveled from out of town, brought weapons with them, lured the victim to the scene, shot Christopher Johnson and his death resulted from gunshot wounds.”
Defense attorneys Glen Conway, Kerry Nessel and Timothy Rosinsky, representing Hawk, Foye and Patterson respectively, argued their defendants were not believed to be the ones who actually shot Johnson, according to a cooperating witness, but it was Daughtery.
Huntington Police Department Detective Brandon Adkins spoke Thursday about how the cooperating witness stated while Hawk, Foye and Patterson are not believed to be the ones who actually shot Johnson, they traveled to Huntington, took part in luring Johnson to meeting place and took firearms to that meeting place.
Through questioning, Adkins revealed the cooperating witness was with Patterson and Daughtery during the incident, but Adkins said the witness said she believed it was going to be a robbery, not a murder.
Nessel asked Adkins if the cooperating witness had been arrested in an unrelated incident and then provided evidence against the defendants regarding Johnson’s death, which Adkins confirmed.
In closings, all defense attorneys argued that the cooperating witness was not reliable.
“She came forward when she got pinched, she got arrested. Once she’s arrested, it’s ‘how do I save myself?’ and it’s by giving up some evidence, which quite frankly sounds quite unreliable,” Nessel said.
Adkins also stated the shooting may have been a result of retaliation for the death of Daughtery’s brother in Charleston in June 2022, and Rosinsky argued that meant only Daughtery had motive.
“We know that none of our clients that are in this room had a motive to kill this man. We know that the only person that had a motive to kill this man, according to the detective’s testimony, is Mr. Daughtery,” Rosinsky said.
Conway argued that even if the witness is believed, his client, Hawk, was not at the scene during the shooting, according to Adkins’ testimony of the cooperating witness’s statements.
“Even if we take everything she said to be true, Mr. Hawk was not present when the shots were fired,” Conway said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
