HUNTINGTON — A grand jury will hear the case of three men accused of taking part in the murder of a Huntington resident in November 2022.

Cabell County Magistrate Danne Vance ruled Thursday in a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for charges of first-degree murder against Malik Hawk, 25, of Charleston; Lawrence Foye, 37, of St. Albans; and Demarquis Patterson, 19, of Charleston; in the murder of 40-year-old Christopher Johnson on Nov. 30.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

