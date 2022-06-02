HUNTINGTON — The case of a man who was arrested and charged with the murder of a Huntington woman last week, among other charges, will be presented to a grand jury.
A preliminary hearing took place Thursday afternoon in front of Cabell County Magistrate Kim Wolfe, who ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.
Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, was also charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of person prohibited from possession of a firearm and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Huntington police officers responded around 10 p.m. May 25 to a report of gunshots in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Sheila Eanes (also known as Sheila Wade), 63, of Huntington, had been shot at her home and was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
According to the criminal complaint, Young left his home with a loaded firearm and fired three rounds in the direction of Eanes’ home across the street. One of the rounds made it into the home and struck the woman in the head.
Detective Nathan Hegemeyer testified Thursday that Eanes was in her bedroom when she was struck.
He said he spoke to Eanes’ granddaughter, who was in the back of the home during the incident. She told Hegemeyer that it was not uncommon to hear gunshots in the area — she told him she heard a few gunshots, silence, and a few more that evening.
“(Eanes’ granddaughter) heard something hit the house when she heard her grandmother rustling around, making noise,” Hegemeyer testified. “She called out to her grandmother approximately three times before her grandmother answered her.”
He said the witness said she did not think her grandma was OK and began to go to the front of the residence.
“The grandmother, after being shot, walked out of her bedroom into the living room and sat down on an oversized chair. She then got up and moved to the couch. The granddaughter then realized that the grandmother has been shot in the right side of her head,” Hegemeyer testified.
Detectives with the Huntington Police Department believe Young was shooting at a vehicle driving westbound on Charleston Avenue. Hegemeyer testified that Young told him he looked out his window after he heard gunshots and went on his porch to begin to fire two to three shots.
Hegemeyer said he discovered several shell casings under a chair in front of Young’s residence and that Young illegally had two handguns in the residence as a felon from Michigan.
“When the defendant pointed a firearm at a passing vehicle being driven by a person, the court can infer that the defendant intended to shoot that car with a driver in it,” assistant prosecutor Brandon Morgan said. “The law is clear that when a party shoots at another with the intent to kill and accidentally kills a third party, the same intent is transferred to the killing of the third party.”
Defense attorney Gerald Henderson said the state has not provided enough evidence for the first-degree murder charge.
“There is no malice. There is no willful intent. There’s not even intent to shoot at the house,” Henderson said. “An innocent lady died, but that does not always make it a crime. We can look no further than many, many car crashes when people are killed. Those people aren’t always charged with murder simply because a person died.”