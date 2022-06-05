HUNTINGTON — The case of a Michigan woman charged in the death of a Huntington man will be presented to a grand jury.
The case was presented in a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in front of Cabell County Magistrate Kim Wolfe, who ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.
Autumn “AJ” Hammond, 22, of Southfield, Michigan, was arrested May 11 for the November 2021 death of 38-year-old Jason Ellis.
According to the criminal complaint, a Huntington Police Department patrol unit was flagged down by a person around 4:25 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021, to report a shooting. Police found Ellis on a porch at 850 Washington Ave. with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Ellis was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Ellis’ girlfriend, Geri Bailey, said that before the shooting, the victim had stolen about 7 ounces of cannabis from Hammond.
Hammond confronted both the victim and Bailey and held a pistol to their heads, threatening to shoot them if the cannabis was not returned, according to the complaint. Bailey left the home, but Ellis was unable to leave and was found shot on the porch of his residence.
“She started waving a gun around, threatening us. She was jerking me around by my hoodie, my sweatshirt,” Bailey testified Thursday about Hammond, who she referred to as “AJ.”
“She had gone upstairs to the third floor, and Jason told me to leave. He didn’t want me to stay there.”
Bailey testified that Hammond would sell her “dope” and that Hammond began living in her residence because she needed a place to stay.
Bailey said Hammond had been staying at the home for a couple weeks before the shooting.
According to Bailey, Hammond and another resident stayed on the third floor, where Bailey and Ellis found marijuana and stole it. Bailey said all the residents of the home witnessed the argument between the couple and Hammond.
“Clearly there was some kind of altercation. The evidence is that there were as many as five, six people that were around, and the evidence is that no one heard a gunshot. It’s just kind of peculiar,” defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky said.
HPD Detective Christopher Hurst testified Thursday that Bailey told him she shoved a couple ounces of marijuana down her pants when she left before the shooting.
Hurst said she also told him there were 2 or 3 ounces hidden upstairs on the second floor, which was found during the execution of a search warrant.
The criminal complaint said Hammond’s brother told detectives that Hammond told him about the theft 30 minutes after the shooting.
Hurst testified that a man called HPD to provide a tip regarding the case with the idea that he would receive an award for providing information.
The tipster told HPD that he was at a rural Kentucky hotel with Hammond’s brother and that Hammond also went to the hotel. According to Hurst, the tipster overheard Hammond, who said “something to the effect of ‘I shouldn’t have shot him,’” and the tipster believed it was about Ellis’ death.