GRAYSON, Ky. — A Grayson, Kentucky, man was arrested after police say he intentionally harmed his 5-month-old son.

The Kentucky State Police were called to investigate after a 5-month-old infant was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with a serious brain injury, according to a news release from the State Police.

Police said hospital personnel became suspicious when they noticed multiple symptoms traditionally associated with shaken baby syndrome, and contacted law enforcement.

Police said the investigation revealed that Jeffery Wellman, 24, of Grayson, intentionally harmed his 5-month-old son when he became frustrated and shook him, causing abusive head trauma.

The case was presented to the Carter County grand jury Friday, which returned an indictment on one count of first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Wellman is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

The infant remains in critical condition, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Jeff Kelley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.