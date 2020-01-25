GRAYSON, Ky. — A Grayson, Kentucky, man was arrested after police say he intentionally harmed his 5-month-old son.
The Kentucky State Police were called to investigate after a 5-month-old infant was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with a serious brain injury, according to a news release from the State Police.
Police said hospital personnel became suspicious when they noticed multiple symptoms traditionally associated with shaken baby syndrome, and contacted law enforcement.
Police said the investigation revealed that Jeffery Wellman, 24, of Grayson, intentionally harmed his 5-month-old son when he became frustrated and shook him, causing abusive head trauma.
The case was presented to the Carter County grand jury Friday, which returned an indictment on one count of first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Wellman is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.
The infant remains in critical condition, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Jeff Kelley.