HUNTINGTON — Fathers and their daughters got a chance to dance the night away Saturday in an annual tradition hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.

The annual Father-Daughter Valentine’s Dance was hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Ballroom in Huntington.

Featuring a live DJ, chocolate fountains and a rose for each girl, dads and daughters of all ages spent a special evening together. On a night to remember, fathers and daughters also received complimentary commemorative photos and crafted Valentine’s Day mementos to take home.

