MILTON — After 10 days of searching for a prize egg hidden by The Herald-Dispatch, Rocky Johnson, of Huntington, found it with help from his daughter.
Johnson teamed up with his 8-year-old daughter Gianna for The Herald-Dispatch’s 2022 Hunt for the Egg contest, which began March 29.
While Gianna was at school, Johnson picked up the Thursday paper at 8 a.m. to begin his search for the egg, getting a head start without his partner. He successfully found the egg within the next hour and couldn’t wait to tell Gianna when he picked her up. The egg was hidden in a crevice of the U.S. 60 bridge in Milton that goes over the river and the railroad tracks.
Every day except Mondays, The Herald-Dispatch posted clues as to the egg’s whereabouts on social media and in the newspaper’s Classified section — hints included keywords of trains, wildlife, mud river, and that the egg was not hidden in Ohio or Kentucky.
Johnson won a $500 gift card from the 2022 sponsor, FoodFair Markets. Johnson said when he told Gianna about the prize, her response was that they could buy cookie dough with the money.
“She’ll be excited that now we’ll be able to go to FoodFair. We’re not buying $500 worth of cookie dough, but we’ll definitely get some cookies,” he said.
Over the past week, the two bought a newspaper each day to follow the clues and track down the egg. They spent hours going from Harveytown Park to Enslow Park to Ritter Park — where they were convinced the egg was — during the weekend, and although they didn’t find anything, they got some ice cream as a reward for their hard work.
Johnson said they were struggling with the bridge clue from the sixth day of the hunt, but he began to use his resources and remembered an app that locates trails. He searched for local bridges and searched each one until he found the egg when he stopped at U.S. 60.
A complete list of this year’s clues and their meanings will appear in an ad in this Saturday’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch.
