HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will host a special evening for daughters and their dads, giving them a chance to make new memories while dancing the night away.

The annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance will take place 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Ballroom in Huntington.

DJ Chad Midkiff of DCM Pro Events will lead the music, while sweet treats, including fruit, cookies, cupcakes and a chocolate fountain, will also be provided.

A photo booth will be on hand to help guests commemorate the evening with a special photo.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 per couple online via ghprd.org or at the GHPRD office in Heritage Station. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, visit the GHPRD website or call 304-696-5954.

