HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County grand jury has indicted a father accused of aiding his son in the shooting of two Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies last year.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 57, of Ona, was indicted in October on counts of attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
He is out of jail on a $300,000 cash-only bond.
Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after he was accused of locking and blocking a door at the family’s Blue Sulphur Road home as Cabell County deputies attempted to execute a search warrant.
According to testimony given at a preliminary hearing last year, the sheriff’s department had been investigating the younger Pinkerman’s possible involvement in the Oct. 28 or 29, 2019, shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department building and a stolen firearm the younger Pinkerman was suspected to have possessed.
Deputy Nate Rogers said as a direct result of the elder Pinkerman’s actions, Cpl. Jim Johnston was shot twice in the back, but was protected by his bulletproof vest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot through one hand and his shoulder. His other hand was struck by a bullet, and another grazed his head. He was also shot twice in the chest, but was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Rogers and Johnston testified they had gone to the house earlier in the day to question the younger Pinkerman about the VFD shooting, but were met outside by the man wielding a firearm, which deputies somehow believed to be stolen, and left.
A search warrant was obtained regarding the firearm and they returned later while the Pinkermans and the matriarch of the house, Laura, were home.
Laura Pinkerman said at a preliminary hearing last year they had no knowledge of the previous visit and did not know police were there because they had never identified themselves.
Police said the older Michael Pinkerman blocked the door after they identified themselves and locked it, forcing them to use a battering ram, which delayed their execution of the warrant and allowed the younger Pinkerman time to get a firearm. Laura Pinkerman said the door jammed because of the ram and they were unable to open the door.
She said eventually her son came out of an area in the back of the house and moved toward the door. While she was unsure if he had a gun, his stance made her believe he did. A deputy soon yelled out “gun” and then the shooting began, she said.
Eventually the firing stopped and the younger Pinkerman was dead. The elder Pinkerman was also struck by gunfire in the hand and hip, but was released from the hospital.
The deputies have since returned to work.