HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says the father of a missing infant has been arrested on unrelated charges.
Shannon Overstreet, 38, was charged with felony malicious wounding and a misdemeanor battery charge. He was booked into the Western Regional Jail at 7:15 p.m. Monday. He is being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond on the felony charge and a $10,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge, according to the regional jail website.
Overstreet is the father of missing 3-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet. On Tuesday, police asked for help in trying to locate the child they said has been missing since approximately May 8.
During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Cornwell said the child was reported missing to police by representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) on Monday after they had been asked to follow up with Shannon Overstreet regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.
“Mr. Overstreet was located here in Huntington and came to police headquarters here on May 24,” Cornwell said. “He had stated to CPS previously and to our detectives that he had relinquished custody of the child two weeks prior to CPS from West Virginia. Child Protective Services from West Virginia has no knowledge or record of any transfer of custody of this child.”
Cornwell said according to information obtained from Shannon Overstreet’s phone, the child was last in the custody of the father as of May 1.
Cornwell said some have questioned why the Amber Alert System was not utilized in this case.
“The Amber Alert System would not be applicable in this situation,” he said. “We consulted with the office that issues those alerts, the West Virginia State Police, and the Amber Alert System is used to put out information that is fresh, immediate and ongoing. By the time the information came to us, the last known contact with the child was over two weeks away, so we did not have any fresh information or vehicle descriptions or anything like that. It was determined this situation did not qualify for an Amber Alert.”
Cornwell said since Monday, detectives have executed search warrants at Shannon Overstreet’s mother’s residence in Huntington, on his vehicle and several of his digital devices.
“We are working with the Kentucky State Police to execute a search warrant at a property he owns in Olive Hill, Kentucky,” he said. “We are working with the United States Marshals Service to locate any potential witnesses or persons that may have knowledge related to the location of this child. We are working with the FBI. They are assisting us with digital forensics and have offered any other additional resources that we may need. We are also working with the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center regarding digital forensics.”
Cornwell said at this time they have no specific evidence of foul play, but are very concerned for the safety of the child.
“We imploringly ask that anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts come forward now,” he said.
Cornwell called Shannon Overstreet “a person of interest,” but would not call him a suspect.
Cornwell said they are communicating with the mother of the child, but do not believe she was in the area at the time the child went missing.
“I believe she is originally from Columbus, but she resided in Kentucky,” he said. “To our knowledge she wasn’t involved in anything that happened here in the past few weeks, but she is communicating and cooperating with us.”
Cornwell said they are aware that Shannon Overstreet has a criminal history.
“But I am not here to talk about Shannon Overstreet. I am here to talk about Angel Nichole Overstreet,” he said.
Angel Overstreet is described as a white infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.
Huntington Police Capt. Levi Livingston said at the news conference that some people have come forward, but it did not lead to finding the child.
“We talked to them and reached out to everyone we can think of to talk to, but at this point we have exhausted the knowledge that we have right now,” Livingston said.
Cornwell said police are asking anyone who has information regarding Angel Overstreet’s whereabouts to call 911. Anyone with general information about the case is asked to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.