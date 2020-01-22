HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County murder victim’s father is heading to prison himself after being convicted of charges stemming from a series of shootings that victimized attorneys and family members related to her killer.
Gregory Allen Adkins, 65, of Branchland, West Virginia, entered a Kennedy plea to two counts of wanton endangerment before Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell on Tuesday. A Kennedy plea allows for a defendant to be convicted without admitting his or her guilt in the case.
Adkins agreed to a sentence of three years in prison on one count and five years of home confinement on the second. The second sentence will not start until he is released from prison. The binding plea agreement was reached after negotiations between defense attorney Adam Campbell and Lincoln County Prosecutor James Gabehart, who was assigned to the case after Cabell County prosecutors were disqualified, then discussions with the judge.
For the first count, Adkins will receive credit for time he already served in prison. For the second, he will receive credit for time he has already spent on home confinement. He will also have to pay court costs and restitution to three victims in the case.
He had originally been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment, which calls for a sentence of anywhere from one to five years per count.
Adkins was arrested April 26, 2018, by Huntington police and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department during an investigation into several shots-fired calls and at least one alleged makeshift bomb complaint made by those connected to the court case involving the death of his daughter, Kayla Adkins.
Kayla Adkins was found Nov. 3, 2016, in a trough behind an abandoned barn on Hickory Ridge Road, about five miles northwest of Salt Rock, three days after she was reported missing by family and friends.
Corey Seth Chapman, 26, of Salt Rock, later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body in 2018 and was sentenced to serve 41 to 45 years in prison. He admitted the pair had been having an argument about their relationship. Chapman told police he had placed Kayla Adkins in a “reverse bear-hug hold” at some point to calm her, but she stopped breathing and fell dead to the ground. He then hid her body.
After the case lingered in the Cabell court system for 19 months, the allegations against Gregory Adkins began.
Then-Huntington Police Detective Chris Sperry, who is now a Cabell County magistrate, previously testified that the investigation involved a series of events on April 17, 2018, and April 23, 2018.
On April 17, a makeshift explosive device had been left on the porch of attorneys Glen and Krista Conway, whose law office had represented Chapman at the time. On April 23, a vehicle at the location of their law office was struck with gunfire in the 600 block of 7th Street in Huntington and their home was allegedly shot at nine minutes later.
The vehicle belonged to an attorney, Ralph Booten, with whom the two share office space.
Eventually the investigation became a joint operation with Cabell County Sgt. R.H. “Bob” McQuaid, who was investigating the April 23 shooting of the home of Chapman’s mother and wife, along Madison Creek Road in Branchland.
While no one witnessed the shootings, surveillance footage at several scenes placed Gregory Adkins’ truck at the scene. The prosecutor also said evidence would show a fake beard and gunshot residue was found in the defendant’s truck, as well as a search history for the Conways on his home computer.
Several firearms seized from the defendant’s home also connected him to the cases, Gabehart said.
The victims were in attendance at Tuesday’s hearing and declined to give victim impact statements. Adkins also declined to speak and was taken into custody at the end of the hearing.