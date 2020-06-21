Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Today is a day for dads.

Every year in June, fathers across the United States are honored and celebrated for the role they play in their children’s lives. The tradition dates back to 1966, when President Lyndon Johnson declared that the third Sunday in June would be recognized as Father’s Day.

The first observance of a day honoring fathers is said to have taken place in Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 5, 1908, when Grace Golden Clayton suggested honoring the fathers who had been killed in the nearby Monongah mining disaster the previous December.

It is estimated that 76 million people will celebrate this year’s Father’s Day, spending close to $16 billion on gifts for the occasion.

The annual observance is a complement to other holidays honoring family members, such as Siblings Day in April, Mother’s Day in May and Grandparents Day in September.

