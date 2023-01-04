Jacob Beilstein, 23, charged for the murder of his father Mark Beilstein, 52, listens to testimony from a Milton police officer during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Milton shooting case between a father and son that left the father dead will be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.
During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Cabell County Magistrate Ron B. Miller found enough probable cause to continue the charges of murder and wanton endangerment against 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein.
The charges stem from the Dec. 22, 2022, shooting of Mark Beilstein, 52, in their Milton home in the 200 block of Woodmire Drive.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Mark Beilstein was still alive when law enforcement arrived, but died before he could be taken to a hospital.
The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m., and officers responded approximately 3:20 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.
The wanton endangerment charge was made because a 2-year-old was locked in a closet during the shooting. Assistant Prosecutor Payton Smith also argued one round that went through the ceiling could have hit a bystander outside.
Milton officers found Mark Beilstein “gravely wounded by gunshots” in front of the front door. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and right arm and had very shallow breathing, according to the complaint.
Milton Lt. Kyle Odell was the only witness who testified in the hearing. He said the defendant was immediately detained at scene and showed no emotion.
Later when Odell attempted to get a statement from Beilstein, the defendant said he did not want to provide information without an attorney.
“He was very cooperative, but he leaned back in his chair and kinda grinned,” Odell answered when asked about the defendant's demeanor during the interview.
A small Bible was found in the defendant's pocket with blood on a few of the pages, Odell testified.
Odell said the defendant said two handguns were upstairs on his bed at the scene.
Mark Beilstein’s wife and defendant's mother told police she heard two gunshots when she was in the kitchen. According to the complaint, she said her husband then came into the kitchen and told her, “He just killed me,” according to her interview with police.
She told officers her son Jacob was peeking from the staircase corner multiple times as if he was going to shoot her as well.
The placement of gun wounds in the house showed the defendant would have been on the top of the stairs pointing the gun down at his father, according to Odell's investigation.
