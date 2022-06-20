Local residents celebrated Father’s Day this weekend with trips to the park, lakes and local restaurants to spend time with fathers and sons alike.
Some families went fishing or played tennis, while Devin Sellears and his son Aidan spent the afternoon at the Ritter Park playground.
“He is 2 right now, so ‘no’ is his favorite word. He is absolutely chaotic,” Sellears said with a smile.
The family decided to spend the day being active and hands-on outside together — two qualities Aidan appreciates.
Sellears reflected on the trouble he would get into as a child, for his dad Stuart to tell him that one day he would get it back times three. Sellears thinks the estimation might be accurate.
Sellears described parenting a son that age as “flying by the seat of your pants.” Sellears said he appreciates the conversations with his dad that contain advice and guidance, despite his father living far away.
Local businesses and organizations held special events and offerings for the holiday, including a fishing competition from the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District and numerous local restaurants offering discounts and promotions.
Father’s Day was held for the first time in the United States in 1910 and is observed by more than 100 countries.
