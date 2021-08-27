HUNTINGTON — Our Lady of Fatima School had a visitor Friday afternoon, but he had four legs instead of two.
Boscoe the donkey, who lives at Twin Mill Farms in Milton, made an appearance for students at the Huntington school, capping off a fundraiser the school has hosted over the past two weeks since returning to school.
Together, the students raised $300 by placing spare change and bills into buckets, each one with a teacher’s face on it, to determine who would kiss Boscoe the donkey when he came to visit. One teacher’s spouse even chipped in by donating some of his poker winnings.
The winning pot was that of Amanda Day, the physical education and health teacher for all grades, pre-kindergarten through eighth, but each of the three teachers who had the highest amount of money in their buckets ended up kissing the farm animal.
“I think they voted for me because they know I’m a good sport and they all have me in class, so I think that’s why,” Day said. “He was too cute. Boscoe was adorable, so why not kiss him?”
Day, along with fellow teachers Trevor Morrison and Rebecca Kilver and Principal Micah O’Connor, all showed Boscoe some love, while his owners, Annette Erickson and Barney Sigman, answered questions the students had about the animal.
“This was a kickoff for back to school to get the kids excited, and the money we raised is going toward funding future student activities,” O’Connor said. “It was such a great thing. Every day when they came in, because it was in our front foyer, they’d just start dropping money in, and some would stand there and really think about who they wanted to kiss the donkey.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
