HUNTINGTON — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Tuesday that $899,990 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program will be given to four health care providers in the state. The money will help the health care providers to expand their telehealth services and to aid in addressing mental health care needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the four providers, two are in the Huntington area: Cabell Huntington Hospital and Prestera Center for Mental Health Services.
The FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program will give $493,888 to CHH and $166,050 to Prestera. Bluestone Health Association of Princeton received $169,383, and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser received $70,669.
“Telehealth has revolutionized the behavioral healthcare industry, and it is part of the process of breaking down the stigma around mental health and substance-use issues. Telehealth is probably going to be the care that people want in the future,” Kim Miller, Prestera director of corporate development, said. “There’s always going to be people who want to be seen in person and talk to a real person. And we offer that, we will always offer that, but for the clients who don’t need that should know that telehealth is a great option.”
Miller said before the pandemic, Prestera’s telehealth program was limited to only medical services with physicians. She said the importance of the program is for clients who cannot physically travel to an in-person appointment, does not want to be exposed to the public or wants to be in the comfort of their home.
Since Prestera has 50 locations in eight counties across West Virginia, Miller said that the funding will help benefit the telehealth program in the other offices as well.
The funding will be used to purchase laptops and video conferencing software, improve network security, expand telehealth services and help provide routine care for those whose access to transportation has been limited by the pandemic.
“During the pandemic people were scrambling to find a resource that works for them and some were less than optimal on a client perspective,” said Dr. Larry Dial, Mountain Health Network chief clinical officer. “The reason that we want to launch telehealth is because these are specialty services that many other rural communities do not have.”
Dial said telehealth allows the client and the medical expert to communicate quickly. He said the telehealth product, Amwell, a program that will be used at Mountain Health Network, allows medical experts to have all the client’s information together and can click a link to instantly to join a telehealth visit.
With help from the funding, Dial said Mountain Health Network will continue to provide the Tele-stroke program, Tele-ICU program, on-demand visits and other telehealth options. Amwell will be available in March.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for flexibility to help ensure patients can continue to have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Ensuring West Virginians in rural communities have access to quality telehealth options — including audio-only telehealth appointments — is vital to caring for our fellow West Virginians. This funding to expand telehealth services in Huntington, Princeton and Keyser is great news for these communities and the healthcare providers operating on shoestring budgets who continue to provide quality healthcare remotely. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for rural providers to get their fair share of federal funding so they can continue to care for West Virginians across the Mountain State,” Manchin said in a news release.