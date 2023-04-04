A federal court set back the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Monday, throwing out a key water permit West Virginia regulators had granted the long-delayed project.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit sided with West Virginia environmental groups in a ruling that found the state Department of Environmental Protection’s justifications for its 2021 water quality certification for the pipeline “deficient.”
The DEP failed to adequately address the project’s history of water quality violations or include conditions requiring oil and gas construction permit program and stormwater pollution prevention plan compliance, the court ruled.
The court also found the DEP wrongly relied on federal upland construction standards to support its determination that in-stream activities would meet state water quality regulations and failed to explain why it bypassed a location-specific review of whether the project would degrade state waters the court ruled.
Water quality certification for the project from West Virginia under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act is a requirement for the pipeline with it seeking an individual crossing permit from the Army Corps of Engineers under Section 404 of the same law. Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the 303.5-mile project, sought the individual crossing permit after the Fourth Circuit Court in 2020 stayed a permit the project had garnered through a less arduous permitting process.
“Although the Department acknowledged MVP’s violation history, it failed to dispel the tension between MVP’s checkered past and its confidence in MVP’s future compliance,” the court ruled in an opinion written by Chief Judge Roger Gregory.
The court noted that “checkered past” included at least 46 water quality violations and assessed civil penalties totaling roughly $569,000 and 139 oil and gas construction general permit violations over two years prior to the DEP’s certification.
“We appreciate the common sense reflected in the court’s decision,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in a statement. “MVP has already gone too far in damaging West Virginia’s water resources, particularly in some of our most valuable mountain headwater systems. WVDEP clearly cannot make a good conscience argument that MVP will not further violate water quality standards.”
DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said Monday afternoon the agency was reviewing the decision and declined comment.
Mountain Valley Pipeline spokesperson Natalie Cox insisted Monday developers still target a late 2023 in-service date that has been doubted not only by the pipeline’s opponents but gas producer EQT, a subscribed Mountain Valley Pipeline customer.
EQT indicated a belief that an in-service date before the end of 2024 was unlikely drove a liability reduction decision it made last year in a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing last month.
“We appreciate the diligent efforts of the WVDEP and will continue to work with the agency on a path forward to completing this critical infrastructure project safely and responsibly,” Cox said in a statement.
The Fourth Circuit Court signed off on Virginia’s water quality certification for the pipeline last week, ruling that state’s regulators acted with sufficient consideration in determining the 42-inch-diameter pipeline would comply with a state water quality standard.
But the same judges had more pointed questions for West Virginia’s water quality certification process for the project during October oral arguments in the West Virginia case.
Gregory noted that blasting and trenching practices weren’t addressed in a project work plan.
West Virginia Solicitor General Lindsay See pointed to the DEP’s written response to public comments noting the agency had deemed the project’s number of past construction stormwater permit violations unsurprising due to its size, length of time in progress and the agency’s frequent site monitoring.
“There’s no question you’ve got new conditions,” Gregory told See. “What you don’t have is the explanation as to why those conditions are specifically tailored to address the past problems.”
“Mountain Valley Pipeline has no one but itself to blame for the Fourth Circuit’s decision,” Howdy Henritz, president of the Indian Creek Watershed Association, said in a statement.
Citing the pipeline’s history of violations, Henritz called the project’s route “untenable” and its plans “inadequate.”
“[That] finally caught up with them,” Henritz said.
The Indian Creek Watershed Association is one of six environmental group plaintiffs in the case against the DEP. The other five are the Sierra Club, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.
The DEP had contended the Fourth Circuit Court lacked jurisdiction to review the certification and that the plaintiffs had skipped the state’s administrative appeals process by filing their appeal before requesting a hearing provided by state law or letting the period to do so expire. .
The court disagreed, finding West Virginia regulations don’t provide a meaningful administrative appeals process. The court noted the agency’s secretary doesn’t have to grant a requested hearing or have the duty or explicit authority to stay the certification pending that hearing.
“This decision highlights important shortcomings in the WV DEP’s 401 Certification review process with regard to protecting small but valuable headwater streams of West Virginia,” Cindy Rank of the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy said in a statement. “A more complete and accurate evaluation would no doubt lead to the final demise of the shortsighted pipeline.”
The DEP has acknowledged the pipeline is slated to result in permanent impacts to 1,276 linear feet of streams and nearly half an acre of wetlands, and temporary impacts to 20,868 linear feet of streams and nearly 12 acres of wetlands. The temporary impacts were to stem from the excavation and backfilling of pipeline trench as the project crossed wetlands and streams.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to run from Northern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
The Fourth Circuit threw out two past Forest Service approvals of the Jefferson National Forest crossing in July 2018 and January 2022, major project setbacks. The court also vacated a 2020 biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the project in February 2022.
Opponents have pointed out company estimates that 44% of final restoration is unfinished.
The project cost has ballooned from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion amid its many regulatory and legal challenges. First announced in 2014, the project was initially forecast to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018