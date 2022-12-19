The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The John Amos power plant (pictured) in Putnam County and the Mountaineer plant in Mason County are coal-fired plants.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Coal still keeps the lights on in West Virginia amid a dim picture for the state’s energy customers.

Data recently released by the federal Energy Information Administration show that West Virginia’s share of electricity coming from coal-fired generation, 91%, was 16 percentage points more than the next-highest state in 2021.

