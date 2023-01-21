BURLINGTON, Ohio — A $2 million appropriation for a waterline project in Lawrence County was included in the federal omnibus bill approved last month, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
The money was awarded to the Hecla Water Association and will be transferred through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s State Drinking Water Fund, according to a release.
The grant was set aside for a project to extend a new 8-inch water line for the Macedonia Hill water extension project.
Local officials have been working for several years to extend water to more than 50 homes in the Macedonia Hill area.
The Lawrence County Rural Water District, the Hecla Water Association and Rural Community Assistance Partnership are working together to provide $5,861,000 for the project, according to David Lucas, president of the rural water district.
“We’re not there yet, but this makes us viable,” Lucas said.
The group is seeking additional funds from both state and federal sources, Lucas said.
The project already has received a $250,000 in state funds for engineering on the project, according to the release.
Hecla Water expects the permit to install the waterline will be approved by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency this month, according to the release.
Hecla Water has pledged $100,000 in tap fees along with $200,000 to extend an 8-inch water line from the Shaffer Tank to the Buffalo Road intersection and $17,000 to buy property for a booster station to get water up the hill.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners also has promised $100,000 in funding to the project, according to the release.
