The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

N2212P48008C.TIF
Metro Creative Connection

BURLINGTON, Ohio — A $2 million appropriation for a waterline project in Lawrence County was included in the federal omnibus bill approved last month, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

The money was awarded to the Hecla Water Association and will be transferred through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s State Drinking Water Fund, according to a release.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.