Construction work on the U.S. 35 expressway, in Putnam County, is seen in July 2020. The West Virginia Contractors Association says an influx of federal funds earmarked for infrastructure improvements should keep workers busy for years to come.
CHARLESTON — Thanks to federal funding coming into West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, the state’s contractors have opportunities to continue building roads, bridges, water and sewer facilities and work on abandoned mine land projects, as well as other infrastructure improvement projects.
“For contractors, that’s been probably one of the best infrastructure programs in a number of years. That program itself is bringing about $6 billion into West Virginia,” said Mike Clowser, former executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia. “It’s creating thousands of jobs for West Virginians, but most importantly, it is helping to improve the infrastructure of the state. It’s putting in hundreds of millions of dollars for water and sewer to people that have never had water to people who have had poor quality water.”
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
