ASHLAND — White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll made stops in the Tri-State on Friday to speak with federal leaders about law enforcement and other efforts in addressing drug abuse in the area during the coronavirus pandemic.
The nation’s drug czar participated in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and agencies involved in Boyd County’s Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program in Ashland before traveling to Huntington to meet with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to discuss the coronavirus’s effect on people suffering substance use disorder in the area.
The first stop was at the Ashland Police Department for the HIDTA update.
Boyd County was one of 13 added this year to the HIDTA program, which provides law enforcement agencies in designated counties with coordination, equipment, technology and additional resources to combat drug production and trafficking.
In Kentucky, 36 counties have the designation, or about half of the state’s population. Twenty-three West Virginia counties have the designation.
The roundtable discussion was not open to the public or media. It included Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown, Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, and other federal, state and local officials and law enforcement.
Carroll said the new task force returns taxpayer money to the area by sending government agencies after traffickers who are addicted to greed.
“It’s always great to see Kentucky, because when I come to the state what I see is people working together,” he said. “It is a very competitive process to get HIDTA funding. Some areas take a year or two, and some take many years, because it requires one thing — people coming together and a commitment of all the state and local law enforcement in the area to say we are going to work together and handle big cases together.”
McConnell said in the midst of the coronavirus, meetings like Friday’s are important in helping address an uptick in overdoses, child abuse, domestic violence and more seen in the first half of the year, which has been attributed to quarantining because of the pandemic.
McConnell called the opioid crisis “a plague that descended on Kentucky well before the pandemic.”
“Getting cooped up at home has made everything worse,” he said. “We knew we had to send people home, but that didn’t help in a lot of ways.
“The coronavirus created an exasperation of the problem we are talking about today. We already had it. It only made it worse,” he added.
After the Ashland meeting, Carroll stopped in Huntington to meet with Capito.
The meeting marked his second visit to West Virginia this year. In February, he went on several visits in southern West Virginia with community leaders focused on the state’s efforts to combat the drug epidemic.
Capito said it’s important that the opioid crisis doesn’t get forgotten during the pandemic.
“In West Virginia — and many communities across this nation — we continue to face the drug crisis on top of the additional challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. “The Office of National Drug Control Policy is critical to our efforts to combat this crisis in West Virginia and across the country, and Director Carroll has been a tremendous partner in this fight.”
Carroll said the Trump administration has not forgotten about them.
“I was glad to reconnect with her today to update her on recent measures the Trump administration is taking to address substance use disorder during the pandemic and intensify our efforts at the southern border to keep illegal drugs out of our communities,” he said.