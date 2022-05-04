HUNTINGTON — Two men, one a doctor, with ties to the southern West Virginia area were named among 14 defendants federally indicted recently for crimes related to the unlawful distribution of opioids.
The announcement was made in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday as Department of Justice district attorneys — including U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson of the Southern District of West Virginia — and members of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force met to give an update on the task force’s efforts to combat illegal opioid prescribing.
Since 2019, investigations by the strike force have led to 111 defendants being charged in Appalachia for unlawful distribution of prescription opioids. Together, the defendants issued prescriptions for more than 115 million controlled substances.
The strike force has partnered with federal and state law enforcement agencies and U.S. Attorney’s Offices throughout Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Inspector General Christi A. Grimm of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General said these defendants undermine a critical effort to address the epidemic and put patients at risk.
“This enforcement action demonstrates HHS-OIG’s commitment to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable bad actors who abuse their status as health care providers and exploit the opioid epidemic for personal gain,” Grimm said.
Among the 14 indictments announced Wednesday was a Kentucky dentist accused of issuing three opioid prescriptions to a 24-year-old patient in a five-day period in August 2020. The patient died from a morphine overdose after using drugs prescribed by the dentist, investigators said.
In southern West Virginia, Frederick De Mesa, 48, of War, in McDowell County, was charged by indictment with unlawful distribution of controlled substances and obtaining a controlled substance using a registration number issued to another person.
De Mesa, who worked at the Squire Medical Center in War at the time, is accused by indictment of using the Drug Enforcement Administration registration of a relative to issue prescriptions for opioids. The indictment states on two occasions in February and April, De Mesa, who is not a medical professional, issued prescriptions for tramadol, an opioid painkiller.
In eastern Kentucky, Loey Kousa, 59, of Paintsville, was charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substances, health care fraud and making false statements in connection with the delivery of health care services.
The indictment and federal authorities accuse Kousa of issuing prescriptions for opioids outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose while he was the owner and operator of East KY Clinic PLLC in Paintsville.
Sometimes patients waited for hours to see Kousa for their prescriptions but had interactions with him that lasted only a few minutes and sometimes only a few seconds. However, Kousa is accused of having billed the government for the visit as if they were much lengthier and more complex.
According to the indictment, Kousa had issued opioid prescriptions to have continued access to patients whose health care treatment was paid for by taxpayer-funded programs like Medicare and Medicaid. As an example, he would have patients receive medically unnecessary services, like electrocardiograms, which he would bill the government for and falsify medical records to justify the prescribing and billing.
An indictment is a formal accusation of a crime being committed and does not mean the defendant is guilty of said crime.