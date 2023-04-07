The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station in Harrison County had the highest emissions of chemicals covered in a federal toxic chemical reporting inventory in 2021 according to data released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released data showing the release of toxic chemicals tracked by a federal program in West Virginia increased over 3% from 2020 to 2021.

Releases to the environment of chemicals covered by the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory increased 3.3% to over 24.3 million in 2021, according to data released by the EPA last week.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

