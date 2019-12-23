NAUGATUCK, W.Va. — A FedEx delivery truck was struck by a train at a crossing in Naugatuck, W.Va., in Mingo County just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The driver, Zack Peterman of Ashland, Kentucky, was airlifted by HealthNet to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he is currently in good condition, according to the hospital staff.
Mingo County 911 dispatchers received a call of a train versus a vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. near the Panther Mart Convenience Store.
According to Sgt. Maynard with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, the driver of the FedEx truck was traveling on Railroad Avenue in Naugatuck when he pulled onto Norfolk Southern crossing No. 471583M and was hit by the train.
“This railroad crossing is not controlled by level bars,” Maynard said. “So there is no actual bar that comes down to close that crossing. It is just a simple light.”
The crossing is one of four crossings in that area within 300 feet of one another. Two of the others are on U.S. 52, and the fourth is by the Mingo County PSD complex.
Railroad Avenue connects to U.S. 52 to a residential neighborhood on the opposite side of the tracks.
Maynard and Trooper Moore with the WVSP were assisting the NS Railway Police and Special Agent Moss McCloud, who will handle the investigation.
The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department and STAT EMS also responded to the scene.