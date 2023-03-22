Representatives from several area law enforcement agencies attend a news conference Wednesday at the federal court house in Charleston as U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson announces that more than 200 pounds of methamphetamines were recovered in a drug bust.
Representatives from several area law enforcement agencies attend a news conference Wednesday at the federal court house in Charleston as U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson announces that more than 200 pounds of methamphetamines were recovered in a drug bust.
CHARLESTON — More than 50 people face federal or state drug charges in what law enforcement agencies are calling the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history.
Will Thompson, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, announced the drug bust with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies during a news conference Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Charleston.
A federal grand jury returned three indictments charging 30 people for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in Charleston, officials said. Twenty-four other people were charged in state criminal complaints.
Eight people charged in the investigation were yet to be arrested Wednesday afternoon.
The exact weight of the drug seizure was not available Wednesday but the amount totaled “significantly” more than 200 pounds, Thompson told reporters. The previous highest amount in a methamphetamine bust, as far as officials could determine, was 150 pounds, he said.
In addition, law enforcement recovered 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, at least 18 firearms and several hundred dollars in cash, Thompson said.
The drugs were found in various quantities over the course of an eight-month investigation. Thompson said the investigation involved more than 50 federal search warrants and included 250 law enforcement personnel.
The investigation involved “new and innovative law enforcement techniques, including some exciting ways to use technology,” Thompson said. He did not elaborate.
“We have focused on dealer supply chains and sources, and including sources out of Mexico, while at the same time working with our local prosecutors to assist them in their prosecution and state cases that are subject to this investigation,” Thompson said.
The law enforcement agencies involved included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia National Guard Counterdrug program, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
“This investigation demonstrates that we will use all our resources, including new and innovative investigative techniques, against those who target our communities with this poison,” Thompson said. “Our law enforcement partners work tirelessly to dismantle this organization and to attain its environments, and I commend their outstanding work and dedication.”
Speaking to reporters, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt thanked the community for providing tips about drug activity.
“These cases start with a simple tip that comes in. Those tips can be anonymous, but you get enough folks calling in with problem areas that need to be investigated, and then we begin to look into those cases,” Hunt said. “And this is what we come up with — the largest drug case in the state of West Virginia. As we investigated this case, we saw how the criminal elements work together on coordinated efforts. So it only makes sense for law enforcement to work together in a coordinated fashion.”
Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford encouraged people to keep providing law enforcement with information, even if they don’t see results immediately.
“Do not shy away from calling in, don’t be discouraged,” Crawford said. “A lot of times, things are going on and we can’t release certain information, but we are taking the information that you are giving us and we’re putting it in their hands and, as a result if you look around this room, this is the reason why we are successful.”
Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
