HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools and local organizations will operate designated feeding sites during the closure of West Virginia schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cabell County Schools’ “grab-and-go” feeding sites are anticipated to be updated as needed. For more information, visit www.cabellschools.com.
The current list is as follows:
- A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Adams Landing Apartments, 820 Virginia Ave. West, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Altizer Elementary School, 250 3rd St., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Altizer Park, 210 11th St., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Antioch Baptist Church, 523 Little Fudge Creek Road, Ona, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- April Dawn Park, 1201 Smith St., Milton, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Barboursville Middle School, 400 Central Ave., Barboursville, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Blue Spruce Community, Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Cabell County Public Library, 5th Avenue and 9th Street, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Central City Elementary School, 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Cox Landing Elementary School, 6358 Cox Lane, Lesage, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Culloden Elementary School, 2100 U.S. 60, Culloden, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 U.S. 60, Barboursville, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Forest Bluff Apartments, 7150 Beech Drive, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Founders Landing, 2402 5th Ave. West, Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Glenbrier Apartments, 60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Green Acres, 7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Guyan Estates Pool, 254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Highlawn Elementary School, 2549 1st Ave., Huntington, 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- JW Community Center, noon to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Marcum Terrace, 816 St. Louis Ave., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Martha Elementary School, 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Mary Layne Estates, 3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Rotary Gardens Apartments, 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Salt Rock Elementary School, 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Southside Elementary School, 930 2nd St., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Spring Hill Elementary School, 1901 Hall Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- WK Elliott Center, 510 Bridge St., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Individual organizations and businesses are also hosting feeding sites:
- The Adriaunna Paige Foundation in Huntington is conducting a feeding site at 540 31st St. across from Walgreen’s, where breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch at noon, provided by local businesses and people in the community, beginning Monday, March 16. Visit the Facebook page for updates on menu items.
- Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market will provide free bagged lunches for students in a pickup method in downtown Huntington. Follow Austin’s Facebook page for more information.