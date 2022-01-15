HUNTINGTON — A man arrested by Huntington police during an investigation into a shots-fired incident was sentenced in federal court to prison time.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Kevan Curry, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty last week to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to serve two years and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to the Huntington Police Department, members of the department’s detective bureau and SWAT team executed a search warrant Nov. 18, 2020, at Curry’s home at 824 20th St., Apt. 2, in Huntington, and took him into custody as part of an investigation into a shots-fired incident.
Police found 4,132 grams (about 9.1 pounds) of suspected marijuana, $6,246 in cash, digital scales and packaging material inside the home. The search also yielded a loaded revolver believed to have been used in that Nov. 15 incident.
A second loaded handgun, a loaded pistol and ammunition were also found.
Firearms seized from the home included a Comanche III .357 Magnum revolver, a Browning .40 caliber handgun and an American Tactical AR-15 rifle. Curry was not allowed to legally possess firearms under federal law because of a 2009 felony conviction for conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court, Thompson said.
A sentencing memorandum filed by Curry’s attorney, Sebastian Joy, included several letters of support from family, friends and a neighbor, Clyde Cooper. Cooper was shot and left for dead outside his apartment Oct. 12, 2020, and remained on a ventilator for several weeks after he was found by Curry, who called first responders.
Cooper wrote that his apartment had been broken into several times during his hospital stay and Curry protected and watched over his belongings. Curry was found to be in possession of the firearm while protecting the apartment from being burglarized again, Joy wrote.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
