The federal government has released an initial set of areas designated to receive financial support and technical assistance for projects aimed at helping communities grow resilience to climate change and other natural hazards.

Six census tracts in Logan, McDowell and Raleigh counties were included in 483 nationwide that will get the targeted federal support under the Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in December 2022.

