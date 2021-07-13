CHARLESTON — Residents of Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties have less than a week to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal disaster assistance for damage or losses sustained from severe storms and flooding from Feb. 27 to March 4.
The registration deadline is Monday, July 19.
Individual disaster assistance grants for homeowners and renters are available to eligible residents of those four counties.
FEMA encourages residents to apply even if they have insurance since they may receive help from the agency after their insurance claims are settled if they have losses insurance doesn’t cover.
Residents can register at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585 or by downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone.
Residents may also need a U.S. Small Business Administration loan, which are available to renters, homeowners, businesses of any size and private nonprofits to cover uncompensated property losses. The deadline to apply for a Small Business Administration physical damage loan is also Monday. There is no fee to apply for a loan and no obligation to accept any loan that is offered, according to FEMA.
Those seeking more information about Small Business Administration loans can call the administration’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email FOCE-Help@sba.gov or visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. TTY users can call 800-877-8339.
President Joe Biden approved federal emergency aid for Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties in May.