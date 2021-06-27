LOUISA, Ky. — Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency were on hand to meet with individuals who sustained damage due to flooding Feb. 27 through March 14, according to a news release.
FEMA agents were at the Lawrence County Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane in Louisa, from Thursday through Saturday, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Residents from Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence, Martin, Floyd and Johnson counties could meet in person with FEMA officials between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days, according to the release. They are among 31 Eastern Kentucky counties impacted by the flooding.
The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance has been extended to July 8, according to the release.
"Thank you to FEMA for providing additional in-person help for our people who have faced significant losses due to this year's severe storms through no fault of their own," Beshear said. "I encourage all eligible Kentuckians to apply as soon as possible and to call or meet with FEMA staff in person if you need help."
Thus far, more than 3,200 residents have filed applications for assistance and more than $4.8 million has been distributed, according to Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.
Those impacted by the flooding can call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362 or try online at http://www.disasterassistance.gov.
Those applying for assistance need to provide a current mailing address, telephone number, Social Security number, insurance information, total household annual income and address of the damaged dwelling, among other items, according to the release.