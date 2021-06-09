HUNTINGTON — FEMA is offering aid to residents in parts of West Virginia and Kentucky who were affected by flooding this winter.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering housing assistance to individuals in a handful of counties who were affected by flooding in February and March 2021, that followed a freak ice storm in February and record drops in temperature across the country.
During the week of May 24, the White House declared a federal disaster for several southern West Virginia counties as a result of the floods, and stated it would provide flooding assistance to Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties. Of these, only Kanawha, Cabell, Mingo and Wayne counties qualify for FEMA assistance.
In Kentucky, 31 counties are eligible for FEMA assistance, including Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
Aid being offered to West Virginia residents includes rental assistance and help with temporary housing, lodging expense reimbursement and home repair.
Affected residents of the listed West Virginia counties are urged to apply for assistance by July 19, 2021. The deadline for Kentucky residents to apply for aid is July 23, 2021.
There are three ways for eligible residents of both states to apply: by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585, visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA app on your phone or mobile device.
Kentucky residents can also visit registration support centers to apply for aid. Over the next couple of days, these centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
June 10-12:
- Estill County Enrichment Center, 100 Golden Court, Irvine, KY 40336.
- Magoffin County Health Department, 119 E. Mountain Parkway, Salyersville, KY 41465.
- Martin County Business Center, 104 E. Main Street, Inez, KY 41224.
June 16-18:
- Clay County Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962.
June 17-19:
- Floyd County Community Center, 7199 Kentucky Highway 60, Langley, KY 41645.
- Lee County Community Center, 500 Mountain Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311.
To register, have the following information available: the address of the primary dwelling where damages occurred, current mailing address, current telephone number, Social Security number, personal insurance information, total household annual income, routing and account numbers for checking and savings accounts, and a detailed description of what damages occurred at the property.