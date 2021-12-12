Icicles hang from a City of Huntington sign after a winter storm brought a coating of ice to the area on Feb. 11, 2021, in Huntington. An item before the Huntington City Council could aid in recovering costs from the ice storms.
HUNTINGTON — An item before the Huntington City Council could aid in recovering costs from ice storms earlier this year.
A resolution to accept financial assistance and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for recovery of expenses related to ice storms in February 2021 is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
The region was hit with ice storms earlier this year, which resulted in widespread power outages and damage. During a Huntington City Council meeting at the time, Mayor Steve Williams said 42 employees in the Public Works Department worked for 11 days straight to respond to the severe weather.
The resolution was previously discussed at a meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee on Nov. 22. Rick Montgomery, a comptroller for the city, said heavy ice accumulations damaged many trees throughout Huntington.
The resolution would approve the acceptance of a FEMA public assistant grant for the city’s response to the February ice storms, he said. The grant is available to state and local government entities for reimbursements.
With the help of the city’s Public Works Department, regular, overtime and equipment hours plus the costs of removing debris were documented. The total project reimbursement is $244,944.91, Montgomery said.
Other resolutions before the City Council include a resolution to enter a contract to furnish the Huntington Police Department with ammunition and to approve using American Rescue Plan Act funds for a grant to the Huntington Storm Water Utility to buy and install a transformer at the Fourpole Creek pump station and another grant to the Huntington Sanitary Board for a storm/sanitary water separation project. The American Rescue Plan Act funds resolution will be discussed in the Administration and Finance Committee meeting Monday before the City Council meeting.
The Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
