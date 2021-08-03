HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has a new chief magistrate.
Magistrate Dan Ferguson was sworn in for his new role Tuesday morning at the Cabell County Courthouse. Chief Circuit Clerk Judge Gregory L. Howard Jr. appointed Ferguson to the position.
“It’s an honor to be chief magistrate and to be able to do as much as I possibly can for our county and help the court systems run smooth and make things happen,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson has served the county as a magistrate for five years and is currently in his second term. He will serve as the chief magistrate for a nine-month term ending April 30, 2022. He said he plans to review policies and procedures for efficiency.
“We are always up for change to make things better, not only for the community and the public but to make things better for the magistrates and their offices,” he said.
Howard said Ferguson has stepped up during the transition to help with scheduling. The judge added that he thinks Ferguson will be a good liaison between the magistrate and circuit courts.
“In my opinion, there’s nobody more organized than Dan, and he’s a goal-oriented judge. He’s got a lot of experience with administration, and he works well with the circuit judges,” Howard said.
A chief magistrate’s duties include administrative functions required of the magistrate courts, such as supervising the magistrate clerk, maintaining the scheduling, submitting all reports required by law and other similar matters.
The search for a seventh magistrate is still underway. Howard said applications for the position were due to his office on Tuesday and, as of that morning, six or seven were submitted. He said he plans to make a selection by next Tuesday, Aug. 10, after reviewing applications and interviewing candidates.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.