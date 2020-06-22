BARBOURSVILLE — One lane of Interstate 64 in Barboursville was shut down after a truck hauling dirt or fertilizer spilled its load on the road Monday.
According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, some type of dirt or fertilizer spilled on to the interstate Monday morning in the right lane, just west of the mall exit at mile marker 20.
Department of Highways crews responded to the scene and were expected to be assisted by members of the Barboursville Fire Department, who would spray the debris off the road.
Motorists were advised to expect Intermittent lane closures and traffic slow downs over the course of several hours while the cleanup took place.