HUNTINGTON — As a group of Huntingtonians painted bright colors onto 14th Street West on Saturday afternoon, the smell of freshly baked bread wafted down the road from Heiner’s Bakery and the sounds of the Harmonica Club of Huntington filled the space between antique shops.
The painters were working on the first, albeit temporary, painted crosswalk in Huntington, connecting The Wild Ramp to the gazebo. It looks like a quilt because Saturday was Old Central City’s annual Quilt Fair and Fall Festival.
“Doing (the crosswalk) is a way to get people to think differently about the area,” said Laura Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association.
The crosswalk is part of a larger plan for the area, Kemp said. The Huntington Innovation Project, or HIP, has a focus on the Central City/West End areas, but it’s been a slower go than revitalization in downtown.
“We are trying to leverage that there have been so many established businesses all along, and they’ve really done their best, so we are building partnerships around the fact this is a great area for visitors that are new to the city to check out,” Kemp said.
“It’s up and coming and interesting, and we hope people see that and want to join in with us. There are still spaces down here for rent, and we want to see that as opportunity.”
Kemp said they think introducing art, such as a gallery, or an upholstery store and another restaurant would invigorate the area.
To that end, in the farmers market at The Wild Ramp, there is now a space for residents to share what they want to see in the area. Partnering with Evolve, a Pittsburgh-based strategic planning firm, the idea is to gather what is already in the area that excites people and to learn what residents would be excited by.
The city of Huntington is also working on a plan to tie Old Central City to Heritage Farm Museum and Village and West Edge Factory, Coalfield Development’s West End facility, creating a triangle of Appalachian culture, innovation and history to complement the more modern downtown.
“Central City used to extend out Harvey Road — not a lot of people know that,” Kemp said. “Central City was only a town for about 10 years. It was a little frontier. (The crosswalk) used to be a big railroad that went east-west. The city redeveloped this in the late ’80s, early ’90s. That gave us the opportunity to build the farmers market. We are just trying to build off the good that has happened here. Even the antique district was a bunch of entrepreneurs getting together for a similar purpose. This has always been about what people can do. That’s what I’ve always liked about this space. You can come, do what you do and be a little different. That’s our strength.”
When Shannon Bourne moved to Huntington two years ago, Central City was one of the first places she and her husband explored, both for the antiques and because she worked at Central City Elementary School. It’s the support for local business that keeps her coming back.
“If people would get rid of their bias about this side of town and just come down here to see what’s here — there are some really neat places that deserve to have business,” she said. “If people don’t come, then this is going to disappear.”
Bourne said supporting small business is what is going to continue to bring Huntington back to life.
The quilted crosswalk will last about three weeks before the elements wash it away. Kemp encouraged people to come see it, take photos with it and explore what Central City has to offer.
