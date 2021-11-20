ASHLAND — As people wandered the aisles at the Paramount Arts Center on Friday, it was no surprise they had visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.
After all, the theme of this year’s Festival of Trees and Trains is “Visions of Sugar Plums,” and the displays decorated specifically for the event embodied that holiday spirit.
The 10-day festival, hosted annually by the Paramount Woman’s Association, opened Friday and continues through Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Hours of operation are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for Thanksgiving Day, when it is open 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m.
In addition to the displays of decorated trees, the Festival of Trees and Trains features entertainment, children’s activities, food and shopping. It is the largest fundraiser of the Paramount Woman’s Association.
The Paramount Arts Center is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. Admission to the event is $7 for adults; $4 for children 12 and under; and $6 for seniors.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.