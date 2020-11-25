Essential reporting in volatile times.

ASHLAND — The decorations on the trees featured in this year’s Festival of Trees and Trains are as mesmerizing as ever, despite the annual event being reimagined because of the novel coronavirus.

The 10-day festival, which kicked off Friday and takes place at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, serves as the largest fundraiser of the Paramount Woman’s Association. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask, and the number of visitors allowed in at one time is limited.

But the trees — complete with the lights, ornaments and other decorations that adorn them — as well as miniature trains on display help transport visitors to a winter wonderland where perhaps, for just a little bit, the stress and worry caused by a worldwide pandemic can be forgotten.

The 36th annual festival continues through Sunday, Nov. 29, and is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily except for Thanksgiving Day, when it is open from 4 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, when it is open from noon to 6 p.m.

