ASHLAND — The Festival of Trees and Trains is back at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, and visitors can check out the display until Sunday.

The Festival of Trees and Trains shows off a scenic train display for visitors to enjoy and approximately 200 trees and wreaths decorated by local businesses, organizations and schools.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

