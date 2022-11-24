Peggy Allen, of Ashland, right, Joyce Gray, of Raceland, Ky., browse through the decorations together as the annual Festival of Trees and Trains takes place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Wanda Stratton, of Catlettsburg, Ky., left, looks at the trees with Sue Perry, of Flatwoods, Ky., as the annual Festival of Trees and Trains takes place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Angie Bowker, of Ashland, left, looks at the decorations with Jack Henry Brown, 8, as the annual Festival of Trees and Trains takes place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
ASHLAND — The Festival of Trees and Trains is back at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, and visitors can check out the display until Sunday.
The Festival of Trees and Trains shows off a scenic train display for visitors to enjoy and approximately 200 trees and wreaths decorated by local businesses, organizations and schools.
“We have right around 200 trees and wreaths, and even some baskets, on display,” said Festival of Trees and Trains Chair Tamme Grubb. “And we have a lot. We have a Peanuts wood-carved tree on the stage. We’ve got a Hocus Pocus tree. We’ve got Harry Potter. We even have a couple of rotating trees which are quite interesting. It’s all over the spectrum.”
Grubb said this is the festival’s 38th year in production, and it is her eighth year serving as the festival chair and her 10th year being involved.
Watching the Festival of Trees and Trains grow has been great, she said, and she and the others who help set up the festival always enjoys seeing how others react to the display.
“What is my favorite part? Just watching people love it so much,” she said. “We’re just, we’re all so proud of it.”
Noah Roberts, 23, is from Ashland but now lives in Florida and was in town visiting family for the holidays Tuesday when he decided to browse the festival.
Roberts said this is not his first time seeing the Festival of Trees and Trains, and he keeps coming back because he likes seeing the variety and creativity that is shown each year.
“The artists really bring something different every single year so it’s nice to see what people around in our community bring to display,” he said.
Entertainment will be at the festival this weekend, along with the chance to drink cocoa with Santa on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Trees can also be bid on, with all proceeds going back into the Paramount for needed repairs. More information about bidding on trees can be found at pacfott.org.
The festival is open from 4-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Paramount Arts Center is at 1300 Winchester Ave. Admission to the event is $7 for adults; $4 for children 12 and under; and $6 for seniors.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
