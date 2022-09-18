HUNTINGTON — For about 11 hours Saturday, live music rang out of the Ritter Park amphitheater in Huntington.
The sixth annual Funktafest Music Festival began around 11:30 a.m. Musicians — which included headliner Litz, CRYPTOWAVERADIO, Opposite Box, Lancelott, The M.F. B., Charlie Brown Superstar, Brad Goodall, DJ Charlie Blac, The Settlement, DJ Illspin, Tom Batchelder Band, Quortz, The Company Stores, Tripster, the Redline Band and The Heavy Hitters — performed until 10 p.m.
Festivalgoers also took part in a silent disco. Seven DJs, featuring DJ Correct, Tripster, Quortz, DJ Illspin, DJ Charlie Blac, Charlie Brown Superstar and Lancelott, spun for the listeners. Some listened to the music while stretching in FunkYoga.
Throughout Funktafest, visual artists created works of art. Flow and fire artists from PhirePhamily, a West Virginia-based artist collective, also performed Saturday.
Following the festival, the crowd moved to The Loud for the after-party. Acts that performed included Dinosaur Burps, FourChill and Marbin.
