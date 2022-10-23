HUNTINGTON — This week will be nothing but fun in the sun as Marshall University celebrates its first Homecoming as members of the Sun Belt Conference.
Dubbed “Fun in the Sun,” the week of celebratory events welcoming the Marshall community leads up to the Thundering Herd’s 7 p.m. kickoff against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Matt James, executive director of the Marshall University Alumni Association, said he was thrilled for the event’s full return.
“After multiple years navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re thankful to finally get back to normal with this year’s schedule of events and truly celebrate what it means to be a member of the Marshall family,” he said.
The celebrations will be led by 2022 Homecoming Grand Marshal Jim Datin, a 1985 marketing graduate of Marshall. Datin recently retired as president and chief executive officer of BioAgilytix, a global bioanalytical contract research organization. The Cincinnati native came to Marshall on a soccer scholarship, playing games at the former Fairfield Stadium.
“Whether on the soccer field, in the classroom, residence hall, fraternity or on campus, this was, and will always be, a very special place to me. It is a place I will always call home,” he said. “I had the good fortune of making one of my best decisions in attending Marshall 37 years ago, and the experiences I had here, and the things I learned while here, were deep and have lived with me my entire life.”
Activities start at 5 p.m. Monday with a Unity Walk, which celebrates inclusion and oneness on campus. The walk will start at the Marshall Rec Center, with the school’s Homecoming Court being unveiled that evening.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, hosts the 20th annual Car Bash at Buskirk Field on campus from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., before the beat-up car is towed away to join the line of participants for the Homecoming parade downtown later that evening.
The parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will make its way down 4th Avenue, starting at 10th Street and moving to 5th Avenue at Hal Greer Boulevard. The parade will end at 17th Street at the Harless Dining Hall. A live broadcast will be available at facebook.com/marshallu.
A bonfire will take place after the parade on Harless Field between the dining hall and City National Bank. The event promises music and special appearances by coaches, players, cheerleaders and more.
Picnic on the Plaza will take place Friday, Oct. 28, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, a pep rally and photo booth. The event is free and open to students, alumni and the university community.
The picnic is followed by Homecoming StamFEED from 5:30-10 p.m. in downtown Huntington. The event will give alumni, family and friends a chance to experience what downtown Huntington has to offer. Participating locations include Summit Beer Station, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and The Cellar Door. Tickets are $60 and include a commemorative Homecoming 2022 glass.
Before tailgating, the Homecoming Stampede 5K will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, with a campus-focused 5K. The race allows participants to go at their own pace in their own age divisions. Registration and the start of the race both take place on the Memorial Student Center Plaza.
Finally, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, the annual Marshall Alumni and Family Tailgate will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium East Lot, beside the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex. The tailgate features food, drinks, music and special guest appearances. Tickets to attend are $15.
During the week, Marshall Libraries is hosing a book drive through Oct. 28 and has invited the campus community and public to donate books to the Giving Palm, an organization that donates new or used books to children and teens at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, as well as Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where the program was founded.
Donors can drop off books at the Drinko Library circulation desk, or they can purchase books from the Giving Palm’s website.
A full schedule of events can be found online at bit.ly/3eFTgaZ.