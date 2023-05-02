The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

An opening reception for a quilt exhibition created by members of the Innovative Fiber Artists’ Network is held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery in Huntington. The group's current show will be up from up from May 5-30.

HUNTINGTON — The Innovative Fiber Artists Network (IFAN) is exhibiting art at the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery, 733 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

The show, which contains a cross section of work from the members including art quilts, felting and felted sculptures, mixed media and textile art, will be up from May 5-30.

