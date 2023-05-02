An opening reception for a quilt exhibition created by members of the Innovative Fiber Artists’ Network is held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery in Huntington. The group's current show will be up from up from May 5-30.
HUNTINGTON — The Innovative Fiber Artists Network (IFAN) is exhibiting art at the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery, 733 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
The show, which contains a cross section of work from the members including art quilts, felting and felted sculptures, mixed media and textile art, will be up from May 5-30.
IFAN was started in 2017 with three members and has grown to 10 members with interests in felting, art quilting, textile art including painted textiles and mixed media art. There are also members who knit and crochet, a couple of authors and a certified National Quilt Show Judge.
IFAN meets once a month on Saturday mornings at Studio 2 behind the Art Museum, where members share new techniques or work on personal projects. The group is open to new members. For information, call Sandy Charles Wiehe at 513-309-4967.
