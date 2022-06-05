HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Children’s Museum kicked off its first of many KidsFest events Saturday as children enjoyed field day activities at the Marshall University Recreation Center.
Kids got to test their strength and skills with a variety of activities during the opening day event, including tug-of-war, cornhole, soccer and disc golf.
KidsFest is a 10-day, communitywide festival hosted by the Huntington Children’s Museum through the help of local businesses and organizations to provide family-friendly events.
Saturday also included a treasure hunt, princess meet-and-greet and a family game night at Cicada Books & Coffee that local families could enjoy.
Other KidsFest events this week include a teddy bear clinic from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday; a family comedy night from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium; a bounce party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pump Up the Fun; and a play day on the patio from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Station and a cardboard boat race from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Marshall University.
Kids can listen to Appalachian tales at 4th Avenue Arts on June 11, dance their hearts out at Pullman Plaza on June 12 and participate in a kids parade from 6 to 7 p.m. June 13 starting at 4th Avenue and 12th Street.
A full list of events and times can be found at the Huntington Children’s Museum website.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
