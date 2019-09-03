The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery provides a peaceful setting for reflection year-round, which brings comfort to visitors. That sense of healing created is heightened each September as 3,000 U.S. flags fly in solemn formation to honor the lives sacrificed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which administers the cemetery at 1427 Norway Ave., is once again planning to transform the cemetery into a Field of Honor display in observance of 9/11, as well as the loss of student-athletes, coaches, officials and supporters of Marshall University's football team when their chartered plane crashed Nov. 14, 1970, while returning to Huntington after a game.
Additionally, the annual theme of Huntington's Field of Honor honors individuals currently serving in the armed forces, first responders and those killed defending the nation and serving the local community, according to GHPRD.
The display is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 5, and be up through Sept. 12.
Earlier this year, the display of flags was viewed by first lady Melania Trump, who recently visited Ritter Park where 453 flags that are part of Spring Hill's annual Field of Honor display flew to recognize the number of children in Huntington's foster care resulting from parental addiction to opioids.
A bell tower permanently placed at the cemetery purchased with proceeds of the annual Field of Honor event also pays respect to 9/11 victims.
While visiting the field is free, community members can show their support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation. Flags can be purchased for $35 at Spring Hill Cemetery, and proceeds will benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be reposted for $15 and retrieved Sept. 13.
The event is sponsored by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Spring Hill Cemetery. For more information, call 304-696-5954.