HUNTINGTON — Some Cabell County students recently had the opportunity to see the sights of the Huntington Museum of Art without leaving their classrooms.
Participants in the county’s TAG program were taken on virtual tours through the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory and other displays at the museum.
The museum and its conservatory are open to visitors, but guests are asked to register online in advance. Its hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. during regular weekday afternoons and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to noon from Tuesday to Friday, visits are reserved for museum members.
HMA is closed to the public on Mondays.