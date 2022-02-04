HUNTINGTON — To celebrate its 150th year in the Huntington community, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church will host several events in 2022 to honor members, share stories and continue parishioners’ passion for missionary work.
Donna Dingus, who has been attending the church since 1996 and was the organist for more than a decade, is leading the event planning. Dingus said the vision is primarily to reflect on the 150 years and plan for the future of the church.
“We are so excited to honor the members who have been going to our church for years and providing these fun events,” Dingus said.
The church will launch the celebration of its sesquicentennial year Sunday, Feb. 6, with a presentation by the Rev. Dr. C. Jeff Woods, general secretary of American Baptist Churches of USA. Dr. Mike Sisson, executive minister of the West Virginia Baptist Convention, also will attend the service.
Dingus said Fifth Avenue Baptist wants to start the year of events with important people of the Baptist Church across the nation and state to discuss the importance of tradition in the church.
While celebrating its 150th year, Fifth Avenue Baptist will also honor 88 50-year members of the church Sunday, March 13. The members of honor who attend will sit in the organized pews of the years they joined, and the groups will be given four Blenko memento sun catchers.
The four sun catchers include a turquoise illustration of the church, a green illustration representing the church’s annual singing Christmas tree, a cobalt illustration of a heart with hands to represent missions and a tangerine illustration of a rose to represent the rose garden outside the church. The church will start selling the mementos, which can used as decoration in a window, as ornaments or gifts that Sunday.
Fifth Avenue Baptist performed the Singing Christmas Tree, with about 120 singers a year, from 1975 to 2001 with the exception of 1985. In 1985, the church tried to host the Christmas tree singing to every other year but according to Dingus, the community missed the performance and caused the tradition to be annual again.
The tree, which would reach to the ceiling, contained levels for members to stand and sing memorized music among the tree, leaving one person on the top. For December 2022, the church has organized a Singing Christmas Tree reunion with the past singers, including the former music assistant of the church, Shawn Berry.
Dingus said Fifth Avenue Baptist also wants members of the church to be able to tell the stories of their own faith journey. In April, there will be a story booth that will allow any member to display videos they made, sharing their own stories. The videos will be available on their website.
Fifth Avenue Baptist also acknowledges that members have experienced tragedies over the 150 years ranging from floods, plane crashes, two world wars, the Great Depression, 9/11, national and local fires, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In time of crisis, it seems that everyone forgets their differences and pulls together. I think that’s a natural tendency. I think that’s why we are all so close,” Dingus said. “I remember on 9/11, we had special services and the church was full. We all wanted to be together and have that connection while expressing their faith.”
Dingus also said that the pandemic as been also hard, as the church attendance has been around 150 people when it would see about 300 to 400 before 2020.
The church also tries to give back to people struggling or dealing with their own tragedies. With a strong emphasis on mission, the church wants to continue reaching out to families in need. On May 9, the church will be lined up across tables to feed 50,000 families with their partnership with Numana, an international hunger relief organization.
All ages will be involved — the youngest helping by writing letters that will be sent to families in Nicaragua to the elderly who can sit and bag foods and vitamins in the boxes — as the band will play during the packaging and will hit a gong provided by Numana after a 260 meals have filled a box.
The church will also host its first art exhibit, “Journeys with the Messiah,” in August that will feature award-winning fashion photographer Michael Belk. Belk will speak at the Sunday, Aug. 21 service, following the “Meet The Artist” the day before to explain his work of modern day relevance of Jesus through photography.
“The photographs are thought provoking, some are compelling, maybe a little controversial and some of them will just make you feel good,” Dingus said.
Dingus said the church members have always expressed themselves through different forms of art, including presenting a sesquicentennial drama. The drama, which will be performed on Sept. 25, is an updated version of the church’s 100th anniversary drama written by Peggy Cyrus.
Before ending the year with the Singing Christmas Tree reunion, the church will host its homecoming weekend on Oct. 22 and 23 to officially celebrate the Oct. 20 birthday of the church. The weekend will include a catered banquet, cake, original composition by Matt Jackfert, unveiling quilt squares and a roundtable of former ministers.
To learn more about the Fifth Avenue Baptist 150th celebration, go to http://fifthavenuebaptist.org/150-years.