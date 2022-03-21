HUNTINGTON — As part of its ongoing sesquicentennial birthday celebration this year, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church recognized members who have been there for at least 50 years during a service Sunday morning.
“We wanted to recognize members who have been a part of our church for at least 50 years. We have around 80 members who have been here for at least 50 years and 10 members who have been here at least 75 years,” said Donna Dingus, church member and volunteer on the church’s sesquicentennial committee. “These people are really the bulwarks, or champions, of faith here, and their faithfulness and commitment to the church has not gone unnoticed.”
Sally Cyrus, one member who has been at the church for more than 75 years, said the church has been a part of her life for as long as she could remember.
“I always say I was dropped off here in a basket when I was a baby, but I’ve been a member since I was 9 years old,” she said. “Some of my favorite things about the church are the Sunday School that starts before the service and all of the different teachers that we’ve had. I’ve also been a church historian since the ’70s and enjoy making a lot of contacts with both the older folks and younger folks. I just like the heritage and history and everything about it.”
Another member, Bill Bunch, who has been with the church for more than 50 years, said he grew up in the church and it was always a part of his family.
“I’ve been here for 70 years, so I didn’t quite make the 75-plus year mark,” he joked. “My father and mother were both members here, so I was always coming to church here since I was a kid. My father, Leland Bunch, also had the record here for not missing a Sunday School for 75 years. Even if he was sick or something, or in the hospital, they always brought it to him if he couldn’t make it. When my father died, I kept coming, so I’d say between my father and I, we’ve been attending members for around 100 years combined.”
Bunch added that he can’t imagine his life without Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
“It has definitely become a part of me,” he said. “I’ve been very active in the youth group, Sunday School, choir, different committees over the years. Everything that this church has had available, I’ve been a part of in some way at some point.”
Pastor Eric S. Porterfield has been at Fifth Avenue Baptist for five and a half years and said the members being recognized have done a great job setting an example for others and doing the work of God.
“This is our 150th year of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. The 75-plus year members have been here for half of those and the 50-plus year members have been here for a third of those,” Porterfield said. “They have helped us do the work of God and helped us spread God’s love and word out in the community. They continue to be faithful and we’re honored to be family with them.”
Each recognized member was gifted a Fifth Avenue Baptist suncatcher from Blenko Glass Company.
During the service, Porterfield spoke about everything that those members being recognized have been through over the years in the world and in their own personal lives, and they continued to be faithful to the church.
“You have blessed us and we are grateful,” Porterfield said. “Thank you for the way you have brought us to this moment, and thank you for being a part of the story that is Fifth Avenue Baptist.”
The 10 75-plus year members Fifth Avenue Baptist recognized were Jackie Ballard, Sally Cyrus, Sallie Daniels, Jackie Graham, Earl Heiner, Helen Hooser, Pat Mann, Pat Mott, Nancy Robertson and R.O. Robertson.