HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Tuesday gave the final approval needed for the university to purchase land from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority to build the long-overdue baseball stadium.
The board made the decision during a special meeting via conference call. Chair James Bailes said the special meeting was necessary so the university could dedicate the land Saturday before the homecoming football game.
In August, the university entered into a real estate purchase agreement with HMDA for the property along 5th Avenue where the new stadium will sit. The vote Tuesday finalized the purchase and permits President Jerome Gilbert to execute the necessary documents to complete the purchase.
The two parcels of land are along the 2300 and 2400 blocks of 5th Avenue. The total cost for the properties is $300,000, plus $168,000 to reimburse HMDA for an environmental consultant.
The funds were privately raised by the Athletic Department.
The dedication will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the site of the future stadium. Marshall plays Western Kentucky University at 2:30 p.m. The university has promised a "historic" announcement during the first half of the homecoming game.